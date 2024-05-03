Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 812 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Frontdoor worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Frontdoor by 9,892.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor during the third quarter worth $88,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.40.

FTDR opened at $34.02 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 142.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

