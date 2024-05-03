Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $1,549,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

