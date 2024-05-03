Yousif Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of WD-40 worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDFC. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in WD-40 by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WD-40 by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WD-40 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $230.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05 and a beta of -0.02. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $182.27 and a 1-year high of $278.78.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. WD-40’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman purchased 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

