Yousif Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ArcBest worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.7% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $143.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on ArcBest from $177.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total transaction of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $112.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.51. ArcBest Co. has a one year low of $82.18 and a one year high of $153.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

