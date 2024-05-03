Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 300.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KFY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $69.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 26th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.67%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

