Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 20,556 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,556 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4,220.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $53.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.58.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Incyte from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

