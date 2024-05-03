Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 311 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 872.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 121,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,795,000 after purchasing an additional 109,275 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,703,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.23.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $229.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.65 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

