Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 480 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Plexus from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $315,407.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,474.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,310 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $315,407.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,846,474.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,312 shares of company stock worth $2,372,572 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $103.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.62. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $83.84 and a fifty-two week high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Plexus had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $966.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

