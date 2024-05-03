Yousif Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

RVTY opened at $101.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 83.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $132.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.63 and a 200-day moving average of $101.32.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

