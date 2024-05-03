Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share.
Yum! Brands Stock Performance
YUM stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $115.53 and a 1 year high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.42. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Yum! Brands
In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $979,382.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total value of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,228,698. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Yum! Brands
Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.
