Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Airlines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $3.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. The consensus estimate for United Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $9.91 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.89 EPS.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI raised United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

UAL opened at $51.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.25. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $58.23.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in United Airlines by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,159,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $41,114,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,679,000 after acquiring an additional 885,199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,993.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 861,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 820,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,143,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,974,000 after acquiring an additional 812,257 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $762,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.