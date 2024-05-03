Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.50.

CNR stock opened at C$166.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$175.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$166.36. The firm has a market cap of C$106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total value of C$342,577.38. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

