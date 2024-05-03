Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $380.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $335.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.64.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $312.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $322.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.05 and a beta of 1.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,191,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 92,055 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after purchasing an additional 522,779 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,810,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

