Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Zedge shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 6,668 shares changing hands.

Zedge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Zedge alerts:

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.

About Zedge

Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.