Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.66. Zedge shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 6,668 shares changing hands.
Zedge Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $34.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.08.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Zedge had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter.
About Zedge
Zedge, Inc builds digital marketplaces and competitive games around content that people use to express themselves. It offers the Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers app, a freemium digital content marketplace that provides a wide array of mobile personalization content, including mobile phone wallpapers, video wallpapers, ringtones, and notification sounds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Zedge
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.