Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Issues Earnings Results

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 27.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Zoetis updated its FY24 guidance to $5.71-5.81 EPS.
Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $167.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.89. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.
In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total value of $159,983.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock worth $371,293. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
