Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Lowered to $180.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.13.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZTS

Zoetis Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $167.23 on Tuesday. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $76.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.33, for a total transaction of $159,983.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,267.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $371,293 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoetis

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 144.1% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 42.1% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.