Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Zuora Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ZUO opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Zuora has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zuora

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $31,452.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

