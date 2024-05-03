Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 731,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,325,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 65,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 675,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,452 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.80.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $62.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.70 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.69.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

