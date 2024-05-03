Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,874 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,022,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,396 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $42,705,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,427,000 after buying an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 26,274.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 187,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 187,076 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $202,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,702,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $36,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,831 shares of company stock valued at $482,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Surgery Partners stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.72.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $735.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.93 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SGRY. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

View Our Latest Analysis on Surgery Partners

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.