Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 120.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Up 6.2 %

JWN opened at $19.98 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $23.53. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

