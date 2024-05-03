Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 42,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MaxLinear by 2,277.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.92. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. Analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

