Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $465,756.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $465,756.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 194,970 shares of company stock worth $1,250,775. 10.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:QS opened at $5.59 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 18.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.40.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on QS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

