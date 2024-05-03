Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 367.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 235,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter worth $298,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

REZI opened at $19.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.