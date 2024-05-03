Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,806 Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,806 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.89 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $46.14 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Northland Securities started coverage on Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

