Zynex, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Zynex in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $47.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.53 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 4.33%. Zynex’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zynex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZYXI

Zynex Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $11.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $371.24 million, a PE ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zynex has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 358.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Zynex in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynex by 56.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 41.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

About Zynex

(Get Free Report)

Zynex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography and electric stimulation technology device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; E-Wave, an NMES device; M-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.