18,300 Shares in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Opera by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Opera by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.80. Opera Limited has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. Opera had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 41.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

