1,898 Shares in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

FELC stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.