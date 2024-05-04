3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Raised to $100.00

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MMM. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised 3M from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.70.

NYSE:MMM opened at $97.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $99.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.48%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,489 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.0% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

