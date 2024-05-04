51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance
NYSE:COE opened at $7.40 on Thursday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.
51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative net margin of 50.47% and a negative return on equity of 463.20%. The business had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English and Chinese lessons.
