6,297 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,463,000. Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,843,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,562,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,819,000 after purchasing an additional 265,055 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.91.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.