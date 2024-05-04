Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Lowered to $90.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $105.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $66.12 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $64.74 and a one year high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $768.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.20 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.56%. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

