ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) CEO Stephen Davis Sells 11,427 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $193,573.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,613.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $474,877.38.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

ACAD stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $231.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 66,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

