Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Scott Belsky Sells 2,713 Shares

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE opened at $486.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $509.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.19. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.89 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.81 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.2% during the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

