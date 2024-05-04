Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Alta Equipment Group has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ALTG stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a market cap of $383.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $521.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.68 million. Alta Equipment Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 0.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,925. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 2,757,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $30,330,388.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 17,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $197,191.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,793,173.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,816,886 shares of company stock valued at $31,011,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALTG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

