Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 18th

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Amphenol has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.7%.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $122.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.77 and a one year high of $123.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,000 shares of company stock worth $14,251,050. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

