Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.
Insider Activity at Aptiv
In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on Aptiv
Aptiv Company Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
