Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.30 EPS.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $80.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

