Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Shopify Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.49.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.83 billion.

