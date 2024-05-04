Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.900-2.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. UBS Group cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

