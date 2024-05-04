Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Blue Owl Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OWL opened at $17.95 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $494.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Stories

