Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $358,792.40.

On Friday, February 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39.

Braze Trading Up 0.1 %

BRZE stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Braze had a negative return on equity of 28.24% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

About Braze

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

