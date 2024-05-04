Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Isabelle Winkles Sells 4,500 Shares

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $184,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,587,813.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 11th, Isabelle Winkles sold 8,383 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $358,792.40.
- On Friday, February 16th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,489 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $315,672.39.
Braze Trading Up 0.1 %
BRZE stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $61.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,746,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,315,000 after acquiring an additional 480,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Braze by 20.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,769,000 after purchasing an additional 899,894 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Braze by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,527,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Braze by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,293,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,467,000 after purchasing an additional 810,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Braze by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,285,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,053,000 after buying an additional 826,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Braze from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.12.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Braze
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.