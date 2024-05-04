Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Truist Financial

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CZR. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $35.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.09. Caesars Entertainment has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $621,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,167.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZR. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22,920.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

