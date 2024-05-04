Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 460.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,983.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $42,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares in the company, valued at $225,983.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Poole sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $167,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,469.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $56.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $64.76.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $703.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.35 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.