Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th.
Capital Product Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Capital Product Partners has a payout ratio of 35.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital Product Partners to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.9%.
Capital Product Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPLP opened at $16.70 on Friday. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $344.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CPLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
Get Our Latest Report on Capital Product Partners
About Capital Product Partners
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Product Partners
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.