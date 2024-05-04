CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Announces Earnings Results

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CF stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $87.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

