CICC Research Begins Coverage on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Investment analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. CICC Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.20% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $631.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $579.34 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $317.95 and a 12-month high of $639.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $602.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $524.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 18.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,833 shares of company stock worth $88,270,051 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,633,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,749,712,000 after purchasing an additional 96,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

