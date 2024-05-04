Concord Wealth Partners Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in PayPal were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $65.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

