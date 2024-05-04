Concord Wealth Partners Has $51,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Yum China were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

