Concord Wealth Partners Sells 190 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Concord Wealth Partners cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 112,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $98.75 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $105.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average is $96.36. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

