Critical Survey: Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) and Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Sigma Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sigma Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

Avino Silver & Gold Mines currently has a consensus price target of $1.35, suggesting a potential upside of 87.55%. Sigma Lithium has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 84.61%. Given Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Avino Silver & Gold Mines is more favorable than Sigma Lithium.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.16 $540,000.00 N/A N/A Sigma Lithium $134.24 million 13.16 -$97.85 million ($0.29) -55.10

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Sigma Lithium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sigma Lithium.

Profitability

This table compares Avino Silver & Gold Mines and Sigma Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avino Silver & Gold Mines 1.23% 4.53% 3.75% Sigma Lithium N/A -51.57% -25.78%

Volatility & Risk

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigma Lithium has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Sigma Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Sigma Lithium on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

(Get Free Report)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Sigma Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil. It serves electric vehicle industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sigma Lithium Resources Corporation and changed its name to Sigma Lithium Corporation in July 2021. The company is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.