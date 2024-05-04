DA Davidson Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Axos Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.45. The consensus estimate for Axos Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.85 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $77.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE AX opened at $57.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $132,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares in the company, valued at $22,350,414.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $248,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $132,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 422,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,414.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axos Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Axos Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,755,000 after acquiring an additional 134,266 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the third quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 152.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,395,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,842,000 after purchasing an additional 843,606 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,119,000 after buying an additional 74,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

